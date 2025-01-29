An unusual announcement on a Swiss flight from Zurich to San Francisco caused a stir. Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

An announcement on board a Swiss flight has caused astonishment among Economy passengers. They were asked to leave the toilets clean.

The crew can adapt such announcements if necessary, as more passengers travel in economy class.

A study showed that not only toilets but also other aircraft surfaces can be contaminated with bacteria. Show more

An unusual announcement was made on a Swiss flight from Zurich to San Francisco. A flight attendant asked economy passengers to pay attention to cleanliness: "Dear economy passengers, please use the lavatories respectfully," she said. The "Lavatories" should be left in a clean condition for the other passengers.

While Economy passengers were explicitly addressed, a similar request was not made for Business and First Class passengers, reports the "Aargauer Zeitung".

So are economy passengers above-average litterers? Or are the toilets left dirty, especially on flights to the USA?

Crew can make adjustments

Swiss spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott explained that such announcements are not standard, but that the crew can make adjustments if necessary.

Fuhlrott emphasized that more passengers travel in Economy Class, which leads to more frequent use of the toilets. This means that they can get dirty more quickly, the newspaper continues.

However, it was unable to provide specific figures on the use of toilets on long-haul flights, as these depend on various factors.

The dirtiest places on board

Axel Will, spokesman for the cleaning company Vebego, which is also responsible for cleaning Swiss aircraft, welcomed the announcement. He emphasized how important it is to treat shared facilities with respect.

Interestingly, the toilets are not necessarily the most unhygienic places on the plane. A 2015 study showed that tray tables, air vents and seatbelt buckles can also have high concentrations of bacteria.

