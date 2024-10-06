A married couple from Switzerland have been killed in an accident in Italy on the highway towards Turin. Symbolbild: Lino Mirgeler/dpa

A Swiss couple died in a traffic accident in Italy on Sunday. The two were riding their motorcycle on a highway near Piacenza when they were hit by an off-road vehicle.

Philipp Fischer

A couple from Switzerland have died in a serious accident in Italy.

The couple were riding a motorcycle together when they were hit by an SUV on the highway towards Turin.

A doctor and a nurse immediately rushed to help, but were only able to determine that the couple had died.

The couple were traveling together on the A21 motorway towards Turin on Sunday afternoon. Shortly before the Castelsangiovanni toll booth, an Alfa Romeo Stelvio crashed into the motorcycle, reports the Italian newspaper "Il Piacenza". The violent impact threw both the driver and his wife in the back seat almost 200 meters.

A doctor and a nurse passing by the scene of the accident immediately rushed to help. However, they were only able to determine that the couple had died.

The driver of the SUV remained uninjured, as "Il Piacenza" writes. The police are still investigating the circumstances of the accident.