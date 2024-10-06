The couple were traveling together on the A21 motorway towards Turin on Sunday afternoon. Shortly before the Castelsangiovanni toll booth, an Alfa Romeo Stelvio crashed into the motorcycle, reports the Italian newspaper "Il Piacenza". The violent impact threw both the driver and his wife in the back seat almost 200 meters.
A doctor and a nurse passing by the scene of the accident immediately rushed to help. However, they were only able to determine that the couple had died.
The driver of the SUV remained uninjured, as "Il Piacenza" writes. The police are still investigating the circumstances of the accident.