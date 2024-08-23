People enjoy the beautiful summer weather at the fountain in Lake Zurich near Enge harbor. Lake Zurich reached a maximum temperature of 26.6 degrees on August 16. Bild: KEYSTONE

The Swiss lakes are reaching unusual temperatures this year due to the midsummer weather. An incredible high of 26.6 degrees was measured in Lake Zurich on August 16.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss lakes are reaching record temperatures this summer.

The midsummer weather has caused the lakes to heat up enormously.

Lake Zurich reached its highest temperature of 26.6 degrees on August 16. Show more

The midsummer weather has driven the temperatures of Swiss lakes to unaccustomed heights. In mid-August, the average temperature of Lake Constance was 25.8 degrees, 3.5 degrees above the average for the highest annual temperature since measurements began in 1983.

Lake Zurich also reached its highest value of 26.6 degrees on August 16, also 3.5 degrees above the average of the highest annual temperatures in the last 40 years, as MeteoSwiss reported on Friday. The lakes in Central Switzerland showed a similar picture. Lake Lucerne, which tends to be cooler, was 25.2 degrees on July 31.

The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology also reported that lake temperatures in German- and French-speaking Switzerland fell due to the cooler weather last weekend and the cooler start to the week.

On Friday, Lake Constance measured 23.2 degrees, Lake Zurich 25.3 degrees and Lake Lucerne 21.7 degrees. As the amount of water in the Swiss lakes is relatively small, their temperature can fluctuate up or down within a few hours depending on the wind.

SDA