  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Attack in Rotterdam Knife stabber seriously injures Swiss national (33)

SDA

20.9.2024 - 07:34

Rescue workers and police are on duty at the scene. According to the police, a man attacked passers-by in Rotterdam with a knife. Photo: Killian Lindenburg/ANP/dpa
Rescue workers and police are on duty at the scene. According to the police, a man attacked passers-by in Rotterdam with a knife. Photo: Killian Lindenburg/ANP/dpa
Killian Lindenburg/ANP/dpa

Late on Thursday evening, a man attacked people in Rotterdam with a knife. One person died and another was seriously injured. One of the victims is Swiss.

20.09.2024, 07:34

20.09.2024, 11:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man attacked several people with a knife in Rotterdam on Friday night.
  • One of the victims died and another was seriously injured.
  • The police have not given any information about the attacker's possible motives. According to witnesses, he shouted "Allahu akbar!" (God is great).
Show more

According to the police, a man attacked passers-by in Rotterdam with a knife. One person was killed and another seriously injured, police in the Dutch port city said on X. The 22-year-old suspected perpetrator has been arrested. According to "Dutch News", the man is known to the police.

The police later announced that a 33-year-old Swiss man had been seriously injured by the attacker. The police did not give any further details about the identity of the man.

Witnesses reportedly told the police that the man had shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) and attacked people indiscriminately. Some Islamist extremists use the phrase as a battle cry. In doing so, they virtually hijack the central religious formula of Islam, which has been used by Muslims worldwide for centuries.

The incident took place in the late evening near the Erasmus Bridge in the city center. According to witnesses, a 32-year-old fitness trainer overpowered and disarmed the man, the media reported. He told TV station NOS that the attacker had two long knives with him.

SDA

More from the department

Latest news. Flood in Austria: insurers fear billions in losses

Latest newsFlood in Austria: insurers fear billions in losses

Sensational find. Unknown Mozart piece discovered in Leipzig

Sensational findUnknown Mozart piece discovered in Leipzig

Energy. Oil price currently weakening due to China and oversupply

EnergyOil price currently weakening due to China and oversupply