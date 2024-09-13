An Airbus A330 en route to New York had to turn back due to irregularities in the cabin pressure. Symbolbild: Keystone

Swiss flight LX18 on its way from Zurich to New York had to turn back after a short flight. The reason for this was irregularities with the cabin pressure, as a Swiss spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Irregularities with the cabin pressure forced a Swiss flight from Zurich to New York to turn back after a short flight.

The oxygen masks for the passengers were triggered at the same time as the pressure dropped.

In the meantime, the aircraft with 205 passengers on board was able to land safely again at Zurich Airport without any further incidents. Show more

An emergency signal was then sent out and the pilots began to reduce the flight altitude. The oxygen masks for the passengers were activated at the same time as the descent. This was a normal procedure for safety on board, Swiss added. For a few minutes, the Airbus A330 circled in a holding pattern in the Aarau area.

In the meantime, the aircraft with 205 passengers on board was able to land safely again at Zurich Airport without any further incidents. As the plane was fully fueled for the journey to New York, the brakes had become very hot due to the weight of the plane when it landed in Zurich. As a precautionary measure, the fire department was called out at the airport for this reason, according to Swiss.

SDA