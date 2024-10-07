The view from the Austrian Vorderälpele over the Rhine Valley. Keystone

Auroras were spotted near the Swiss border on Monday night. They were photographed from an Austrian webcam overlooking the Rhine Valley, as reported by the weather service Meteonews on the online platform X.

The natural spectacle was seen from the Austrian Vorderälpele, according to an image published by Meteonews. The Hohe Kasten can be seen in the background. There were often too many clouds over Switzerland to see the phenomenon, wrote Meteonews.

Auroras were expected on Saturday night and Sunday due to a strong solar storm. They occur because the sun hurls large amounts of plasma into space. The US weather agency NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) expected category G3 storms on Friday. The auroras visible in large parts of Switzerland in May were triggered by a category G5 storm, the highest category.

