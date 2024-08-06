An example of Swiss education, research and innovation: robotics research at EPFL Lausanne. sda (Archivbild)

Switzerland spends CHF 852 per capita per year on research - making it the leader in Europe. Luxembourg spends the most money in the EU, followed by Denmark and Germany.

At CHF 853 per capita, the Swiss Confederation spent the most on research and development in Europe in 2023.

According to the EU's statistical office, Eurostat, the average in the EU was around 275 euros (around 256 francs).

Of the EU member states, the governments of Luxembourg, followed by Denmark and Germany, spent the most money per capita on research and development

At just under 915 euros per capita, the Swiss Confederation spent the most on research and development across Europe in 2023. In the EU, the average was around 275 euros. In absolute figures, Switzerland ranks sixth in Europe.

Of the member states of the European Union (EU), the governments of Luxembourg (647 euros) followed by Denmark (552 euros) and Germany (529 euros) spent the most money per capita on research and development, according to Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, on Tuesday. Two non-EU countries were ahead of Luxembourg, but behind Switzerland: Iceland (751 euros) and Norway (677 euros).

In absolute figures, the governments of the EU member states spent a total of 123.7 billion euros on research and development, according to the report. Around a third was contributed by Germany (44.7 billion euros), followed by France (18.3 billion euros) and Italy (13.4 billion euros).

The USA spent more than the EU on research and development last year (187 billion euros), according to Eurostat data. According to the same source, Switzerland spent 8.1 billion euros, which was the sixth highest amount in Europe.

