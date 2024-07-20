In addition to the participants from the Basel Tattoo program, numerous other orchestras and military-historical formations such as cyclists and cavalry veterans of the Swiss Army on horseback paraded through the streets.
Before the parade, Grand Council President Claudio Miozzari (SP) welcomed all Basel Tattoo band leaders at a reception in the Safran-Zunft ballroom, according to the press release.
There was no clash with a demonstration by Kurds on the same day, as feared in certain media reports, according to an employee of the police operations center when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency.