The bagpipe formations from all over the world were among the highlights of the Basel Tattoo parade. Bild: Keystone

The parade of the Basel Tattoo military music festival attracted 120,000 spectators on Saturday afternoon, according to the organizers. A total of 2000 participants took part in the parade.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 120,000 spectators watched the parade of the Basel Tattoo military music festival on Saturday afternoon.

Numerous formations marched from Bäumleingasse through Freie Strasse over the Mittlere Brücke to Messeplatz.

A total of 2000 participants took part in the parade. Show more

In addition to the participants from the Basel Tattoo program, numerous other orchestras and military-historical formations such as cyclists and cavalry veterans of the Swiss Army on horseback paraded through the streets.

Before the parade, Grand Council President Claudio Miozzari (SP) welcomed all Basel Tattoo band leaders at a reception in the Safran-Zunft ballroom, according to the press release.

There was no clash with a demonstration by Kurds on the same day, as feared in certain media reports, according to an employee of the police operations center when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

SDA