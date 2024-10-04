The threatening rock package above the Axenfluh Gallery on the national road and Axenstrasse has been blown up and the dust cloud is slowly dissipating. Bild: keystone-sda.ch

A 1500-ton rock package above the Axenfluh Gallery has been successfully blown up. The safety blasting of the rock package was ordered due to rock movements.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 1500-ton rock package above the Axenfluh gallery has been successfully blown up.

The majority of the blasted rock fell into the Spinnenlochsammler below or into Lake Uri as planned.

The clean-up work is expected to start on Saturday and last until the end of next week. Show more

The blasting of the 1500-tonne rock package above the Axenfluh gallery was successful. The clearing work is expected to start on Saturday and last until the end of next week.

The Federal Roads Office (Astra) announced on Friday that the majority of the blasted rock fell into the Spinnenlochsammler below or into Lake Uri as planned. According to initial findings, the Axenstrasse and the Axenfluh gallery were not damaged.

Opening expected on October 13

A more detailed analysis by geologists and engineers was still pending on Friday afternoon. However, it was assumed that the Axenstrasse can be reopened as planned. Astra gave October 13 as the provisional date.

As part of the clearing work, the rock will be removed from the spider hole collector and the gallery. The tree trunks that were installed to support the gallery will then be removed.

The safety blasting of the rock package was ordered due to rock movements, as Astra announced in September. Following an inspection, it was decided to remove the potentially dangerous rock package.

A partial closure to non-motorized traffic has been in place since 24 September, as rocks could have become detached during the preparatory work. Axenstrasse has been completely closed since September 29.

SDA