For the tenants' association it borders on a rip-off, for the real estate company it is normal market conditions: In Zurich, a two-room apartment suddenly costs 1,000 francs more after a change of tenant.

It is a hefty surcharge, even if the CHF 2205 rent for a 61 square meter two-room apartment in district 4 should no longer surprise anyone in Zurich. However, the same apartment cost 1300 francs until recently, reports "Tsüri".

There is a simple reason why the real estate company is suddenly charging 905 francs more: there has been a change of tenants. In the current tense situation on the housing market, owners like to take advantage of such changes to charge hefty rent increases.

However, a 70 percent increase borders on "rip-off", says Walter Angst from the Zurich Tenants' Association. The rent is simply too high for the rental space.

This is not the first time the owner has attracted attention

The owner of the apartment is SF Urban Properties AG, based in Seefeld, which is not the first time it has made a name for itself with a drastic rent increase following a change of tenant. In 2021, the company had already increased the rent for a three-room apartment from CHF 1130 to CHF 2630. The Tages-Anzeiger reported on this.

Media spokesperson Sarah Lenz justifies the increase for the apartment currently in question to "Tsüri" with a "gentle renovation" and standard market conditions. Tenant representative Angst counters: "The owner cannot prove that the rent is in line with local and neighborhood standards."

Lawsuit against the rent has a chance of success

According to "Tsüri", the average value for existing rents in the Werd district is CHF 1,670 for a two-room apartment. In contrast, the median for advertised apartments is 2370 francs.

Walter Angst recommends that new tenants challenge the initial rent. He considers the chances of success in this particular case to be realistic. Although it is possible that the arbitration authority and rental court will accept a surcharge of more than ten percent, they would probably not cover an increase of 70 percent.