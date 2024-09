There was a collision with another vehicle. BRK News

On Sunday night, a 20-year-old driver died in a violent collision with another vehicle.

Lea Oetiker

A tragic traffic accident occurred in Oberrüti AG on Sunday night. A 20-year-old driver turned onto the main road to Sins, where he collided with another car, according to the Aargau cantonal police.

The 20-year-old died at the scene of the accident. The emergency services and police found him there lifeless. According to the Aargau police, all resuscitation measures were in vain. The occupants of the other vehicle escaped unharmed.