A fatal accident occurred in Le Sépey VD on Tuesday. A 25-year-old man was killed.

A 25-year-old driver died on the Pillon road just after the village of Le Sépey VD late on Tuesday evening. The driver, who was alone on board, veered off course on a bridge and crashed into a retaining wall.

The man, who lived in the region, died at the scene of the accident, as the Vaud cantonal police announced on Wednesday. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. The police are looking for witnesses.

