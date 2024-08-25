On Saturday, a 39-year-old Chilean paraglider pilot living in Switzerland started his flight at around 2.45 p.m. in Engelberg OW, in the Brunni area. Shortly after take-off, he got into difficulties and crashed into the grassland in the Oberristis area. This was reported by the Obwalden cantonal police in a press release.
Despite the immediate resuscitation measures initiated by passers-by, first responders and an emergency doctor, the man died at the scene of the accident.
The criminal investigation is currently being carried out by the Obwalden cantonal police under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General.