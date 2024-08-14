The BVG reform, which will be decided on September 22, meets with little approval among voters. The biodiversity initiative, on the other hand, starts with a narrow yes vote in the poll.

The referendum on occupational pensions is not going down well with voters.

According to the first survey by Tamedia and "20 Minuten", only 33 percent want to accept the revision of the Occupational Pensions Act (BVG) on September 22.

A clear majority of 59 percent, on the other hand, intend to vote no.

The second proposal, the biodiversity initiative, was narrowly supported by 51% of voters surveyed. Show more

59 percent rejected the BVG proposal in a survey conducted by Tamedia and "20 Minuten". 33 percent of the almost 11,900 respondents were in favor.

The pension fund reform is intended to stabilize the second pillar and help people with low incomes to receive a higher pension. However, at the time of the survey on August 7 and 8, the proposal did not receive majority support from the base of any party.

However, it became apparent that the SP, Green, Center and SVP voters were more inclined to reject the proposal. The analysis also showed that it was mainly voters aged 50 to 64 who opposed the bill. This age group made up 71 percent of the "no" voters. The majority of younger voters aged 18 to 34 were also against the reform.

The argument that the BVG reform would increase mandatory salary deductions in some cases, while the reduction in the minimum conversion rate would lead to pension cuts for some insured persons, prevailed among the opponents.

Although the 33% of those in favor were convinced that women and people on lower incomes in particular would benefit from a yes vote, there was no majority of women compared to men. Both gender groups were equally in favor with 21 percent.

Unia President Vania Alleva (4th from left) speaks in front of activists from the major trade unions before submitting more than 140,000 signatures for the referendum against the pension fund reform to the Federal Chancellery. (June 27, 2023) Picture: Keystone/Alessandro della Valle

More women support biodiversity initiative

The second proposal, the biodiversity initiative, was narrowly supported by 51% of voters surveyed. The initiative, which is supported by environmental and landscape conservation organizations, calls on the federal government and cantons to do more for biodiversity.

The initiative was supported by supporters of the Greens, the SP and the GLP. It was striking that women were more likely to support the proposal (59%) than men (only 43%).

The supporters were convinced by two arguments in particular: Firstly, one third of animal and plant species are endangered or already extinct and biodiversity prevents this species extinction. 42% of respondents, the majority of whom were voters from the FDP base, as well as voters from the center and SVP, were clearly against the bill.

The most important argument put forward by opponents was that more agricultural land for biodiversity would mean more food having to be imported from abroad.

