Instead of landing in the water, a six-year-old ended up on the ground. (symbolic picture) Bild: Keystone

Serious accident at the indoor swimming pool in Zurich-Altstetten: a boy fell from the ladder of the three-meter diving tower. He suffered serious head injuries when he hit the ground.

SDA

Show more

On Friday evening, a boy fell from the ladder of the three-meter diving platform at the indoor swimming pool in Zurich-Altstetten. He suffered serious head injuries when he hit the ground and had to be flown to hospital by Rega.

According to the Zurich city police, the six-year-old lost his footing at the top of the ladder before falling. The circumstances of the fall are still unclear and under investigation. No criminal offense is currently in the foreground.

Before the boy was flown to hospital, a team from the Limmattal Hospital rescue service attended to him. The incident occurred shortly before 6 pm.

SDA