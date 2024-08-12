Quite a lot of wood: a 70-year-old man illegally felled 60 trees in the Toggenburg SG region. (symbolic image) Keystone/Urs Flüeler

More expensive than expected: to save heating costs, a 70-year-old man from the Toggenburg SG region illegally felled 60 trees. Now he has to pay compensation for the damage, pay a fine and pay for legal costs.

Andreas Fischer

A 70-year-old man cut down 60 trees without permission - and has now received a penalty order.

He had "knowingly and intentionally" unlawfully enriched himself from the 80 cubic meters of wood.

He had "knowingly and intentionally" unlawfully enriched himself from the 80 cubic meters of wood.

In addition to the demand for compensation, the man must also pay a fine and settle the costs of the proceedings. Show more

A tree every week: a 70-year-old man from the Toggenburg region amassed a considerable supply of firewood between February 2023 and March 2024 - presumably to save on heating costs, as reported by 20 Minuten. The problem: the man felled the trees illegally. He has now received a receipt from the public prosecutor's office and a penalty order: The firewood will cost him dearly.

A total of 60 trees were felled by the man during the period in question, according to the penalty order issued by the St. Gallen public prosecutor's office. However, he did not have a permit from the responsible district forester: "The accused did not sign the declaration of consent from the building authority, which was part of the provisional logging permit from the forestry service."

Unlawful enrichment with firewood

In fact, the accused had "knowingly and intentionally" felled 80 cubic meters of wood without permission, which he could have used as firewood for his two houses for his own use. The man had unlawfully enriched himself: The cantonal forestry office estimates the damage at 5200 francs.

The 70-year-old has now been found guilty of multiple violations of the Forest Act and sentenced to a fine of 500 francs, which could lead to five days in prison if not paid. In addition, the man must pay the canton's compensation claim of 5,200 francs and pay 900 francs in legal costs.

The penalty order is not yet legally binding.