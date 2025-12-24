According to the police, the 71-year-old Kosovan woman died as a result of a violent crime. (archive picture) Bild: Keystone

A 71-year-old woman has been killed in Buchs ZH in a violent crime. Three suspects have been arrested by the police.

Keystone-SDA SDA

An elderly woman was killed in a violent crime in Buchs ZH on Wednesday night. Three suspects who were in the house were arrested, according to the Zurich cantonal police.

The police were alerted shortly after midnight because a lifeless person had been found in a residential building. However, the police were only able to determine that the woman had died, according to the police.

Background not yet clear

The victim is a 71-year-old Kosovan woman. The three suspects arrested are a 48-year-old Swiss woman and two Swiss men aged 27 and 51, according to the statement.

The background, such as why the suspects were found in the house, is the subject of ongoing investigations, said a spokeswoman for the Zurich cantonal police on Wednesday afternoon at the request of Keystone-SDA. No further details could be given for the time being.

According to the police, the circumstances of the crime and the motive are still unclear. The public prosecutor's office I for serious violent crimes and the cantonal police have opened an investigation.