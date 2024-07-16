The car was totaled in the fatal accident. Polizei Basel-Landschaft

On Monday afternoon, there was a head-on collision between a car and a truck on the A18 highway in Aesch BL. One person was fatally injured.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fatal accident occurred in Aesch BL on Monday.

A 75-year-old female driver collided head-on with a truck.

She died at the scene of the accident. Show more

According to the information available to the Basel-Landschaft police so far, a female driver was traveling from Grellingen BL on the A18 motorway towards Basel. For reasons that are still unclear, her vehicle crossed the safety line of the single-lane section of road into the oncoming lane. As a result, the blue Fiat crashed head-on into an oncoming truck, as the police reported in a press release.

The 75-year-old woman was so seriously injured in the accident that she died at the scene. The 21-year-old truck driver was in shock and was taken to hospital for a medical check-up by the emergency services.

The A18 motorway between Angenstein and the Aesch exit had to be closed in both directions for several hours for the duration of the rescue and recovery work. Traffic was diverted locally and there were traffic obstructions.

To clarify the exact cause of the accident and how it happened, the Basel-Landschaft police have launched an investigation in collaboration with the Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor's office.