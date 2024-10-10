A relative found the man lifeless in the cheese cellar under a toppled shelf (symbolic image). Kantonspolizei Graubünden

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Parpan, an 83-year-old man fell under a tipping shelf while working in a cheese cellar.

A relative found the man dead. Show more

A tragic accident occurred in a cheese cellar in Parpan GR. An 83-year-old man fell under a tipping shelf.

Because the man never showed up, a relative went to look for him. He found him lifeless in the cheese cellar.

It is not known how long the man had been lying there and whether he could have been saved if he had been discovered earlier.