One and a half hours waiting time 9 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal on Sunday as well

Sven Ziegler

27.7.2024

Traffic jams in front of the Gotthard.
Traffic jams in front of the Gotthard.
BRK News

Another large wave of southbound travelers is expected in Switzerland this weekend. Travelers will have to be patient in front of the Gotthard on Sunday as well. All events in the ticker.

27.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After long traffic jams on the two previous days, the line of vehicles in front of the Gotthard north portal was nine kilometers long on Sunday afternoon.
  • Traffic jams on the Gotthard highway in the canton of Uri began on Friday at the start of the vacation season.
  • Another large wave of traffic jams is expected to roll southwards at the weekend.
  • Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria start their vacations.
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • Sunday, July 28, 2:31 p.m.

    9 kilometers of traffic jam before the Gotthard north portal

    After long traffic jams on the two previous days, the line of vehicles in front of the Gotthard north portal between Erstfeld and Göschenen UR had reached a length of nine kilometers by midday on Sunday. From the south, the column measured a maximum of seven kilometers.

    For those traveling southbound, this meant a wait of one and a half hours at the peak of the traffic jam. Northbound, the waiting time before entering the tunnel was one hour and ten minutes, as the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) announced on the short message service X. It recommended bypassing the Gotthard via the San Bernardino route on the A13 highway.

    Traffic jams on the Gotthard highway in the canton of Uri began on Friday at the start of the vacation season. By midday, the queue had grown to ten kilometers. Over the course of the afternoon, the waiting times slowly decreased. There were only minor traffic jams in Ticino on Friday.

    In the north, however, traffic was backed up again at 5 a.m. on Saturday for a length of ten kilometers and later eleven kilometers. In the south, the traffic jam measured a maximum of eight kilometers.

  • 2.06 p.m.

    Traffic jam due to roadworks and lane narrowing

    Take care between the Gotthard service area and the Seelisberg tunnel. There is a lane narrowing due to construction work.

  • 1.51 p.m.

    Congestion in the northbound direction

    A lengthy traffic jam has formed between Quinto and Airolo. A delay of up to one hour is to be expected.

  • 13.48 hrs

    They were already stuck in traffic jams in front of the Gotthard 60 years ago

    Footage from 1965 shows how drivers were already jamming up in traffic jams in front of the Gotthard to go on vacation in Ticino. However, the vehicles were not built as robustly as they are today.

  • 7.17 a.m.

    Travelers must be patient

    The traffic jam is now 13 kilometers long. The TCS announces on X that travelers can expect to lose over two hours.

    The TCS also reports animals on the road between the Moleno and Giornico rest areas. There is danger in both directions.

  • Saturday, July 27, 6:39 a.m.

    Another 10-kilometer traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal

    The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal again reached a length of ten kilometers between Erstfeld and Göschenen UR on Saturday morning. For southbound travelers, this meant waiting times of up to one hour and 50 minutes.

    The length of the traffic jam in front of the north portal of the Gotthard road tunnel had initially shortened somewhat on Friday evening, according to reports from the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) on the X short message service. By midday on Friday, there were already ten kilometers of traffic jams in the southbound direction.

    Patience was also required in the northbound direction late on Friday evening. Traffic between Quinto and Airolo TI was backed up for two kilometers, according to the TCS.

  • 3.27 p.m.

    ADAC expects a horror weekend

    Anyone going on vacation now should plan a little more time and sometimes have strong nerves. The German ADAC is expecting many traffic jams. Patience is required on the way to your vacation: with the start of the summer vacations in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, it can get particularly busy on Germany's freeways today. According to the ADAC, there is a risk of major traffic jams, especially in the afternoon. Even after that, the situation is unlikely to ease: The automobile club warned of one of the worst traffic jam weekends of the season. "Sunday is likely to be just as congested as Saturday," said a spokeswoman.

    According to the ADAC, the highways with the greatest risk of traffic jams in both directions are in the greater Berlin, Hamburg and Munich areas, among others. Most forced stops are to be expected at highway construction sites where lanes are reduced or particularly long. The ADAC also listed the A7 between Hamburg and Flensburg and the A6 between Mannheim and Nuremberg as the "worst stretches of congestion" - it can get tight there in both directions.

  • Friday, July 26, 12 noon

    Already 10 kilometers of congestion before the Gotthard

    A ten-kilometre-long traffic jam formed in front of the Gotthard north portal between Erstfeld and Göschenen UR by around midday on Friday. Road users had to put up with waiting times of one hour and 40 minutes.

    There was less traffic at the Gotthard south portal at the start of the vacation weekend, as reported by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) via the X short message service. The traffic jam there was only three kilometers long.

    • Show more