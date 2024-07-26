Sunday, July 28, 2:31 p.m.

After long traffic jams on the two previous days, the line of vehicles in front of the Gotthard north portal between Erstfeld and Göschenen UR had reached a length of nine kilometers by midday on Sunday. From the south, the column measured a maximum of seven kilometers.

For those traveling southbound, this meant a wait of one and a half hours at the peak of the traffic jam. Northbound, the waiting time before entering the tunnel was one hour and ten minutes, as the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) announced on the short message service X. It recommended bypassing the Gotthard via the San Bernardino route on the A13 highway.

Traffic jams on the Gotthard highway in the canton of Uri began on Friday at the start of the vacation season. By midday, the queue had grown to ten kilometers. Over the course of the afternoon, the waiting times slowly decreased. There were only minor traffic jams in Ticino on Friday.

In the north, however, traffic was backed up again at 5 a.m. on Saturday for a length of ten kilometers and later eleven kilometers. In the south, the traffic jam measured a maximum of eight kilometers.