Four lanes of the A13 highway between Lostallo and Mesocco GR have been open to traffic again since 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning. A section of road had been washed away by storms in June.

The Lostallo-Mesocco GR section of the highway was severely damaged by storms on June 21.

One lane in each direction was reopened on July 5. Show more

The reopening of the section of road that was washed away by storms in June was monitored on site by the Federal Roads Office (Astra). The total cost of rebuilding the important north-south transit route is around CHF 7 million.

On June 21, the water masses of the Moesa River, which flows next to the A13 due to thunderstorms, washed under the highway in the southern Graubünden valley of Misox. The road collapsed and was initially closed for two weeks.

The collapsed section of the A13 between Lostallo and Soazza. (June 22, 2024) Image: Keystone/Ti-Press/Samuel Golay

On July 5, after "rapid reconstruction work", one lane in each direction was reopened, as announced by Astra. Road users passed the repaired section at a speed of 80 km/h. In the meantime, the material that had washed up was removed from the Moesa. The banks were also reinforced, it was reported in July.

The section has now been fully reopened since Tuesday and can be driven on at 120 kilometers per hour. The project manager was on site during the reopening and supervised the work, Astra wrote at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Ground rupture near Mesocco calm

The storms in June also led to a 120-metre-long crack in the ground at the Mesocco South freeway junction. It was initially unclear whether this crack could spread to the highway and hinder the repair work. However, Astra has now announced that no further ground movement has been detected at the crack.

Traffic should therefore no longer be affected - even if further clearing work will take place around the highway in the coming weeks.

