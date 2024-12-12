Parliament continues to struggle with the abolition of the imputed rental value. No solution is emerging between the two chambers. Symbolbild: Keystone

The abolition of the imputed rental value appears to be failing once again. The National Council and Council of States remain at odds on key issues. Hopes are now pinned on the unification conference - but the prospects are bleak.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The abolition of the imputed rental value is in danger of failing.

The Council of States only wants to abolish the imputed rental value for primary residences, while the National Council is calling for a complete system change including second homes.

An agreement seems unlikely and the bill could ultimately fail in the agreement conference or in the final vote. Show more

The abolition of the imputed rental value threatens to fail again. It is true that a majority of both chambers of parliament are opposed to the tax. However, how the system change should be implemented is controversial. The National Council and Council of States do not agree on key points.

During the third and final discussion of the matter on Thursday, the small chamber stuck to its earlier decisions. It only wants to abolish the imputed rental value for primary residences. The Council of States also maintained its difference with the National Council on the issue of the debt interest deduction.

The upper chamber is insisting on a complete change of system. Accordingly, the imputed rental value should also be abolished for second homes. At the same time, it wants to ensure that cantons have the option of levying a property tax on second homes.

A clear no

The Council of States did not even consider the proposal to introduce a property tax. It reached this decision by 26 votes to 15 with one abstention. It said an even clearer no - by 29 votes to 12 - to the abolition of the imputed rental value for second homes. Finally, it rejected the National Council's compromise proposal on the debt interest deduction by 26 votes to 13 with one abstention.

Next week, the National Council will have another turn, after which the conciliation conference is expected to deal with the bill. There is no solution in sight. The most realistic scenario is a rejection of the proposal by the conciliation conference or a "no" vote by one of the councils in the final vote on Friday. In both cases, the bill would be finally closed.