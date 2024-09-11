The federal government's food pyramid has been revised and now focuses on seasonal vegetables, wholegrain products and plant-based proteins. Keystone

After 13 years, the federal government has revised the food pyramid for the first time. These foods are now recommended.

For the first time in 13 years, the federal government's recommendations for a sustainable and healthy diet have been updated. In this new food pyramid, the focus is on fresh foods, wholegrain products and plant-based proteins.

The new dietary recommendations emphasize the importance of fresh food rather than processed food, the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) announced on Wednesday. Reducing the consumption of processed foods with a long list of ingredients could help prevent non-communicable diseases.

The basis for a balanced diet in the food pyramid remains fluid intake, preferably one to two liters of water per day. This is followed by the recommended five portions of colorful and seasonal vegetables and fruits. Wholemeal products should be preferred for the three portions of cereal products and potatoes for carbohydrates.

Ideal situation shown

Two to three portions of dairy products per day are also recommended. When it comes to proteins, plant-based products (such as pulses) should be given priority over animal-based products (such as meat and fish). Nuts and seeds are also shown among the oils, while at the top of the pyramid - and therefore dispensable for the daily diet - sweet drinks were mentioned for the first time alongside sweets and snacks.

The nutritional recommendations represent an ideal situation, the report continued. They are a guide to a balanced diet and can also help to reduce environmental impact and food waste through conscious shopping. To promote vitality, the experts also recommend 30 minutes of exercise per day.

