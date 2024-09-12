In August, it became known that the Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO) would have to significantly correct its calculations of the financial prospects for old-age and survivors' insurance (OASI). According to the report, AHV expenditure in 2033 is likely to be around four billion francs or around six percent lower than previously assumed.
Blick now reports that the federal government has miscalculated the AHV even more than was previously known. So far, the FSIO has limited its corrections to the period up to 2033, but it was not previously known how much further the gap would widen in the years after that. However, the difference is said to be significant, writes the newspaper.
According to Deputy Director Bruno Parnisari in the Council of States Social Affairs Committee, the old calculation of the AHV up to 2040 is even ten billion francs off. Due to the long time horizon, however, it is not possible to give an exact figure. The deviation could also be nine or eleven billion, Parnisari told the members of the Council of States.