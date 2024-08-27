A tire of a Delta aircraft exploded. (symbolic picture) Image: sda

A serious accident has occurred at Atlanta Airport. An exploding tire kills two people and seriously injures another man.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A serious accident has occurred at Atlanta Airport.

An exploding tire kills two people and seriously injures another man. Show more

Accident at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta. On Sunday evening, a tire on a Delta Air Lines aircraft exploded in the maintenance area. Two people were killed.

The accident occurred after a plane from Las Vegas had arrived for inspection. The victims include a Delta employee and an external contractor. Both died at the scene of the accident. Another employee was seriously injured.

In an official statement, the airline expressed its deep sorrow: "The Delta family is heartbroken over the loss of two team members and the injury of another employee." The affected families and colleagues have been promised full support.

The airline has announced that it will work closely with local authorities to fully investigate the incident. It is still unclear how the devastating explosion of the tire could have occurred.