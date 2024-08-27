  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

At US airport Airplane tire explodes - 2 dead

Sven Ziegler

27.8.2024

A tire of a Delta aircraft exploded. (symbolic picture)
A tire of a Delta aircraft exploded. (symbolic picture)
Image: sda

A serious accident has occurred at Atlanta Airport. An exploding tire kills two people and seriously injures another man.

27.08.2024, 16:52

27.08.2024, 17:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A serious accident has occurred at Atlanta Airport.
  • An exploding tire kills two people and seriously injures another man.
Show more

Accident at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta. On Sunday evening, a tire on a Delta Air Lines aircraft exploded in the maintenance area. Two people were killed.

The accident occurred after a plane from Las Vegas had arrived for inspection. The victims include a Delta employee and an external contractor. Both died at the scene of the accident. Another employee was seriously injured.

In an official statement, the airline expressed its deep sorrow: "The Delta family is heartbroken over the loss of two team members and the injury of another employee." The affected families and colleagues have been promised full support.

The airline has announced that it will work closely with local authorities to fully investigate the incident. It is still unclear how the devastating explosion of the tire could have occurred.