Traffic jam before Gotthard July 20 Traffic is jammed in front of the Gotthard. Image: BRK News The queue is over 13 kilometers long. Image: BRK News Drivers pass the time on the road. Image: BRK News The waiting time is over two hours. Image: BRK News Traffic jam before Gotthard July 20 Traffic is jammed in front of the Gotthard. Image: BRK News The queue is over 13 kilometers long. Image: BRK News Drivers pass the time on the road. Image: BRK News The waiting time is over two hours. Image: BRK News

The traffic in front of the Gotthard north portal was backed up again on Saturday morning. Travelers heading south had to reckon with a time loss of over two hours. The traffic jam continued to grow due to a closure.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The traffic in front of the Gotthard north portal backed up again on Saturday morning.

Travelers heading south had to reckon with a time loss of over two hours.

The traffic jam continued to grow due to a road closure. Show more

The column of traffic formed between Erstfeld and Göschenen UR shortly before 05.30 a.m., according to a message from the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) on the short message service X.

Traffic was already backed up for six kilometers between Amsteg and Göschenen UR at 03:00 in the morning, according to the TCS. This led to a waiting time of up to one hour during the night.

After that, traffic increased steadily. Shortly after 6 a.m., the traffic jam had already reached a length of over 13 kilometers and travelers had to expect a waiting time of over two hours. Around midday, the tunnel was also closed due to a broken-down vehicle.

The tunnel was also closed at 2 p.m. after being briefly reopened. The traffic jam then reached a length of 14 kilometers, as the TCS writes.

Vacation and weekend traffic had already increased on Friday, both southbound and northbound. The traffic jams in front of the north portal reached a length of eleven kilometers in the meantime. On the south side of the road tunnel, the TCS recorded a maximum of five kilometers of congestion on Friday.

SDA