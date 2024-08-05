This is what the fake letter looks like. Kapo ZH

A new alleged letter from ZKB is currently landing in numerous letterboxes. But if you follow the instructions, you could lose all your money.

It says you have to change your e-banking data immediately. Otherwise they will be blocked.

On the fake website, the cyber criminals try to obtain the potential victims' ZKB e-banking login details. Show more

Be careful if you receive mail from ZKB. Cyber criminals send mail in the name of Zürcher Kantonalbank by post to increase credibility. In these letters, the recipients are informed that a change needs to be made to the PhotoTAN for online banking and that the QR code shown must be scanned for this purpose.

The target of the fraudsters is the login data and the PhotoTAN of the recipient's e-banking account, writes the Zurich cantonal police in a press release.

With the security message about system updates and the associated reactivation of the PhotoTAN in order to continue to guarantee the security of transactions, the fraudsters are trying to persuade recipients to scan the QR code visible in the letter with a mobile device.

Pressure is also built up for this by threatening to block the account prematurely if it is not reactivated immediately.

Anyone who enters their data has a problem

On the fake website, the cyber criminals try to obtain the login details of potential victims' ZKB e-banking accounts. Furthermore, the fraudulent website is intended to digitally upload the PhotoTAN of the victim's own ZKB activation letter.

If the perpetrators obtain the login data and the PhotoTAN, the criminals will be able to link other devices to the victim's e-banking account and thus gain full access to the victim's assets stored in the bank account.

According to the Zurich cantonal police, those affected should ignore the alleged letter from ZKB and, if in doubt, contact their customer advisor. In addition, you should never scan QR codes lightly and never follow links from emails, text messages or other websites, as they may be visually altered. "Only access the corresponding login function via the official websites," it continues.

Anyone who has already disclosed their data should contact ZKB support immediately and change their login details. You should then file a complaint with the police.