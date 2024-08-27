The emergency services are on duty. (symbolic image) sda

A fire has broken out in an apartment building in Buus BL. The fire is expected to spread to neighboring buildings.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire has broken out in an apartment building in Buus BL.

The fire is expected to spread to neighboring buildings. Show more

An apartment building in Buus BL is on fire. The fire is causing heavy smoke, the authorities report in the AlertSwiss warning app.

The fire is expected to spread to neighboring buildings. Those affected should leave the area immediately, and doors and windows should be closed.