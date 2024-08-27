  1. Residential Customers
Buus BL Apartment building on fire - fire not yet under control

Sven Ziegler

27.8.2024

The emergency services are on duty. (symbolic image)
sda

A fire has broken out in an apartment building in Buus BL. The fire is expected to spread to neighboring buildings.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A fire has broken out in an apartment building in Buus BL.
  • The fire is expected to spread to neighboring buildings.
An apartment building in Buus BL is on fire. The fire is causing heavy smoke, the authorities report in the AlertSwiss warning app.

The fire is expected to spread to neighboring buildings. Those affected should leave the area immediately, and doors and windows should be closed.