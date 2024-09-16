Former FIFA President Joseph Blatter after the verdict in 2022 before the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona TI. Alessandro Crinari/KEYSTONE

The appeal trial in the FIFA case against former FIFA President Joseph Blatter and his co-defendant Michel Platini will take place in March 2025 at the Criminal Justice Center in Muttenz BL.

The appeals chamber of the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona had to step aside due to irregularities in the trial proceedings. Show more

The spokeswoman for the courts in Basel confirmed a report in the French newspaper "Le Monde" that the appeal proceedings against Sepp Blatter, former president of FIFA, will be postponed to Muttenz BL. The reason for this is that the appeals chamber of the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona had to step aside.

In 2022, the Federal Criminal Court had acquitted Blatter and Platini of all fraud charges in connection with payments of millions and forgery of documents in principle "in case of doubt for the accused". However, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland appealed against this verdict.

According to a report in the "Basler Zeitung" newspaper, the presidents of the appeals chamber of the Federal Criminal Court were forced to step down in spring 2024 at the request of Michel Platini. The president of the appeals chamber was questioned as a witness in the proceedings against Platini and Blatter, which is why members of the appeals chamber had to assess the statements of their president.

