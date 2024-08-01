There will be lightning anyway: on August 1, the sky will be lit up by thunderstorms and rockets. sda

Switzerland is experiencing a thundery national holiday in many places today.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Wednesday will be another hot summer day with temperatures of up to 33 degrees; however, the risk of thunderstorms will increase, especially in the afternoon and over the mountains.

August 1 will start out warm and summery before the weather turns unsettled and thundery. Show more

Summer will be at its hottest this week. Temperatures in Switzerland are climbing up to 35 degrees today. The reason for the heat is hot air masses flowing to us from the subtropics.

On Wednesday, we can once again expect numerous hours of sunshine and midsummer heat, although the highs of the previous day will probably not quite be reached, according to MeteoNews.

The sun will no longer shine undisturbed as cumulus clouds build up in the sky. The first thunderstorms are already possible in the morning or mid-morning, especially on the northern edge, while the risk of thunderstorms will also increase in the Alps during the afternoon.

Increasing risk of thunderstorms

Depending on the sunshine and the timing of the thunderstorms, temperatures of between 30 and 33 degrees will be reached once again. July thus bids farewell with midsummery but increasingly unstable weather.

But as the heat increases, so does the risk of thunderstorms, as Meteo Switzerland reports.

Local showers or thunderstorms may occur as early as Wednesday morning, becoming more intense and frequent in the afternoon, especially over the mountains. Local, heavy thunderstorms with squalls are also possible.

Cloudy August 1

The national holiday on Thursday actually promises to remain warm and summery, with maximum temperatures of around 29 degrees. However, the weather on August 1 will be somewhat changeable:

Although the sun will keep peeking out from between the clouds and temperatures will remain summery warm and humid, recurring rain showers and thunderstorms are to be expected, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Meteo Switzerland is forecasting gusty winds close to thunderstorms and warns of heavy showers that could disrupt the festivities. German-speaking Switzerland in particular will be more affected than the Lake Geneva region and Ticino. Whether it's a barbecue, a garden party or later the fireworks - a certain amount of flexibility is required.

Weather outlook for the weekend

The weather will remain unsettled on Friday with further showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop slightly, but remain summery and warm.

According to MeteoNews, the weather will stabilize again at the weekend, the influence of high pressure will increase and temperatures will rise sharply again.

