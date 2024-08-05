  1. Residential Customers
In the Grisons mountains Austrian mountain climber found dead

Sven Ziegler

5.8.2024

The Kapo Graubünden informed on Monday.
The body of a mountain hiker has been found in the canton of Graubünden. He set off on a hike in Austria.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The body of a mountain hiker has been found in the canton of Graubünden.
  • He set off on a hike in Austria.
  • He has now been found dead.
In the early hours of Sunday evening, the body of a mountaineer who had been missing in Austria since Wednesday was found on the Salaruelkopf in the municipality of Seewis.

The 66-year-old Austrian set off on a mountain hike in Montafon (A) on Wednesday, according to the Graubünden cantonal police. When he did not return home, his relatives alerted the Austrian rescue services.

This triggered a large-scale search operation, in which the Graubünden cantonal police and a Rega helicopter were also involved as part of the neighbourhood assistance.

Shortly after 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, the Graubünden cantonal police command center received a call from a private individual who had found a dead person on the Salaruelkopf, not far from the border with Austria. According to initial investigations, the body found was that of the 66-year-old man who had gone missing in Austria.

He was rescued by a Rega team with the assistance of a helicopter rescue specialist (RSH). Together with the public prosecutor's office, the Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the circumstances that led to this death.