The two women were buried on the cross-country ski trail. Kapo GR

Two female cross-country skiers were caught in an avalanche on a cross-country ski trail near the village of Isola in Maloja on Sunday afternoon. One woman was completely buried, the other partially buried.

Sven Ziegler

At around 2.45 p.m., a piste machine operator reported an avalanche to the Graubünden cantonal police control center via a cross-country ski trail in Isola/Maloja. One person was completely buried and a second person partially buried.

Together with other winter sports enthusiasts, he was able to free the two women, a 63-year-old and a 59-year-old, from the masses of snow. After first aid, Rega flew the two sisters to Samedan Hospital for further investigations.

Together with the public prosecutor's office, the Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this avalanche accident. An expert from the WLS Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF was called in to assist.

In addition to Rega, a helicopter rescue specialist, a crew from Heli Bernina AG, members of the SAC with an avalanche search dog and employees of the municipality of Bregaglia were also deployed.