An avalanche has occurred on Mont Blanc. Sachelle Babbar/ZUMA Wire/dpa

A rope team with at least 10 people has been buried on Mont Blanc. There is at least one dead and several injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A rope team with at least 10 people has been buried on Mont Blanc.

Swiss nationals are among the victims.

There is at least one dead and several injured. Show more

Avalanche accident on Mont Blanc. As reported by "France bleu", there was a major avalanche on Monday night. The masses of snow fell onto an important ascent route.

A rope team was also swept away, the portal reports. At least 10 people were buried. At least one person died and numerous others were injured. Swiss nationals are said to have been among the victims.

Nothing is yet known about the condition of the Swiss affected. According to "France bleu", the complex rescue of the victims is currently underway. At least 30 rescuers are on the mountain, and several helicopters are also being used.