Safety nets in the Gumpisch area in a photo taken in June 2020. Archivbild: Keystone

The Axenstrasse in the canton of Uri was closed for around 40 minutes on Sunday evening due to a false alarm. Monitoring instruments triggered the closure in the "Gumpisch" area at around 7.15 pm.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Axenstrasse in the canton of Uri was closed for around 40 minutes on Sunday evening.

The closure was triggered by the false alarm of a monitoring device.

The Axenstrasse was only reopened on Friday evening after clearing work. Show more

As a result, vehicles had to turn around on the road, as the canton of Uri announced on its website on Sunday evening. When specialists investigated, they noticed the malfunction of the monitoring system and reopened the road shortly after 8 pm. The road remained undamaged.

At around 7.30 p.m., the national warning application "Alertswiss" reported a landslide and landslide and thus a road closure between Flüelen and Sisikon. Shortly after eight o'clock, "Alertswiss" also gave the all-clear.

The Axenstrasse was only reopened on Friday evening after clearing work. This work was carried out after debris flows in the "Gumpisch" area, among others. The Federal Roads Office wrote a few days ago that the debris flows and rockfalls had caused damage to the alarm system and safety nets there.

SDA