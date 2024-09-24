As things stand today, the controversial Sarco suicide capsule "may not be placed on the market" in Switzerland. With this announcement, Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider makes it clear: the use of the asphyxiation capsule is illegal in Switzerland.

If measures based on product safety law were involved, the responsibility would have to be clarified on a case-by-case basis, Baume-Schneider explained. If nitrogen is not used in accordance with the regulations, the cantons are responsible.

If measures based on product safety law were involved, the responsibility would have to be clarified on a case-by-case basis, Baume-Schneider explained. If nitrogen is not used in accordance with the regulations, the cantons are responsible.

Following Baume-Schneider's statement, it is more unclear than ever whether Sarco will ever be used in Switzerland.

The organization Exit International presents the "Sarco" suicide capsule at a press conference in Zurich. (July 17, 2024) Image: Keystone/Ennio Leanza

Last summer, an announcement that the suicide capsule would be used in Switzerland sparked a debate about its legal conformity. Its possible use caused a stir among the Swiss public and politicians. The premiere was originally planned for July in the canton of Schaffhausen, and the public prosecutor's offices of several cantons announced that they would initiate criminal proceedings if the capsule was used in their jurisdiction.

Death from lack of oxygen

According to the Swiss Conference of Public Prosecutors (SSK), however, the suicide capsule does not create a new situation. Rather, it "offers a different way of killing oneself than injecting a lethal substance".

The capsule can be taken to any location. The person who wants to die gets into the capsule and lies down. The lid is then closed.

The person who wants to die presses a button and nitrogen flows into the cabin. This displaces the oxygen. After a few breaths, the person becomes unconscious, as the promoters of "Sarco" (from sarcophagus) explained. Death occurs after about five minutes. The occupant dies from lack of oxygen.

