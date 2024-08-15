According to the BBC, Switzerland is lucky to be surrounded by a natural, picturesque landscape with rivers, lakes and the imposing Alps. (archive picture) Keystone/Benjamin Manser

In a recent article, the BBC explains why Switzerland is one of the countries with the highest quality of life. The successful model of direct democracy is particularly emphasized.

The Swiss education system is characterized by its strong focus on academic and social skills, resulting in a comprehensive education.

Switzerland offers one of the safest environments in the world.

Zurich and Geneva are among the most liveable cities in the world.

The political participation of all citizens through referendums contributes to satisfaction. Show more

In an article, the leading British media outlet BBC took a close look at the quality of life in Switzerland.

Zurich and Geneva made it into the top ten most liveable cities in 2024, achieving top marks in the areas of healthcare and education. Zurich was also named the number one smartest city thanks to its top scores in infrastructure and technology, followed by Geneva in fourth place and Lausanne in seventh.

Dusk in Geneva, voted one of the world's most liveable cities in 2024 (archive image). Imago/Pond5 Images

The report explains why Switzerland is so successful and is repeatedly voted one of the top ten most liveable countries in the world. Switzerland is currently in first place.

Characterized by different languages and cultures

The report addresses various aspects that make life in Switzerland special: As a smaller country bordering five other nations, Switzerland has been shaped by different cultures and languages throughout its history, which has led to positive governance, it says.

"A big cultural influence is our history as a 'will nation' with many minorities (cultural, ethnic, linguistic, etc.), which leads to a high sensitivity and acceptance of compromise," Res Marty, founder of Switzerland Beyond Chocolate, told the BBC.

Direct democracy makes people happy

The article also emphasizes direct democracy, which enables citizens to actively participate in political decisions. This co-determination leads to a high level of satisfaction and stability.

Zurich also often performs well in international city rankings. (archive image) sda

The city of Zurich is cited as an example of this, where taxes were increased by referendum in order to finance the expansion of schools - a clear sign of the importance of education in Switzerland, according to the BBC.

The education system itself is described as "excellent" by a British resident in Switzerland, as it places great value not only on academic achievement, but also on social skills. This prepares students optimally for their future lives.

"Only few take-away options"

In addition to education, safety also plays a key role. "Children as young as four can go to school or kindergarten on their own, and the country has one of the lowest crime rates in the world," she says. "Outside the cities, people still leave their doors unlocked when they go out for a short walk."

Social and family life takes priority in Switzerland, which leads to a more leisurely pace of life: "When you come to Switzerland, you set your watch back about 60 years and press the slow-motion button on the remote control," says an Australian woman who lives in Küsnacht ZH.

"No one is in a hurry - hurrying is seen as a sign of disorganization. Everyone goes for their daily walks, fixed working hours are practically sacred, there are hardly any long commutes, little traffic congestion, and people take their time to eat and drink in peace, as there are few take-away options."

Proximity to nature contributes to happiness

Social interaction contributes significantly to the high quality of life. Switzerland is also fortunate to be surrounded by a natural, picturesque landscape with rivers, lakes and the imposing Alps.

With high scores in the culture and environment categories of the quality of life index, the proximity of Swiss cities to nature contributes significantly to the happiness of their inhabitants.

In urban planning, care is also taken to combine nature and urbanity, which can be seen, for example, in the popular Rhine swimming in Basel - an option that is often not available in other European cities. And thanks to an excellent public transport network, both nature and the rest of Europe are easily accessible.

