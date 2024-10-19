The lucky man won 48 million. (archive picture) sda

10 years ago, a man from Bern won 48 million in the lottery. Now he talks about how his life has changed - and what he bought with the money.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man from Bern wins 48 million in the lottery.

His life hasn't changed much.

Since winning, he has never played the lottery again. Show more

Ten years ago, the unimaginable happened: "Hans im Glück" (name changed) won 48 million francs in the Swiss number lottery.

It was actually a completely normal day when he filled out the lottery ticket, as he told the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. "I was in the garden getting cigarettes when I saw the record jackpot. I thought I could play again." A short time later, he discovered that he had actually won the top prize - which made him reach for a whisky to cope with the excitement.

Despite the unexpected wealth, he and his wife decided not to make any drastic changes to their lives. "It was important to us to stay the way we are," emphasizes "Hans". Instead, the winnings were invested: in real estate, securities and a gift to the children.

Numerous begging letters

"We discussed the whole thing with our bank and received very competent advice," says the lottery winner. A few personal wishes were also fulfilled, such as a new car. But the big house by the lake or extravagant spending did not materialize.

News of his win quickly spread through the community. Despite his efforts to keep the winnings a secret, he and his wife had to respond to curious questions. "Sometimes I had to lie to people," admits "Hans". There was also no shortage of begging letters and phone calls. "I consistently said 'no' and only gave out a few interest-free loans." Nevertheless, he is glad that he kept his friends and acquaintances.

Everyday life remained essentially the same for "Hans". "My wife still looks for offers at the Coop," he says with a grin. Although they could afford more, they still value frugality. They go on vacation wherever they like and treat themselves to a good hotel instead of buying a vacation home. "We don't want any additional burden."

Since his win, "Hans" has never played the lottery again. "I've had enough luck," he explains. Although he is now financially secure, he continues to live his life in modest contentment - and says: "I would have been happy with a million, too."