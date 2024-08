Blue-green algae can be dangerous for animals. Kanton Zürich Gesundheitsdirektion/Baudirektion

Three dogs have already died after swimming in the canton of Schaffhausen. Now the canton is warning of blue-green algae.

Three dogs have already died after bathing in the canton of Schaffhausen.

An alarm has been sounded in the canton of Schaffhausen about blue-green algae. In recent days, various cases have been reported in which dogs have shown signs of illness such as severe vomiting or diarrhea after bathing. Three dogs have already died.

"The affected dogs have most likely been poisoned by blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) while bathing", according to a statement.

Blue-green algae mainly occur in open, calm waters. They are particularly widespread at high temperatures.

Observe various rules

According to the canton, dog owners should therefore currently observe various rules of conduct. For example, dogs should only be allowed to bathe in clear water and only drink clear water.

Dogs should also not bathe or drink in water that is cloudy or discolored. Flakes, streaks or a greasy film on the surface of the water can also be signs of blue-green algae.

However, blue-green algae do not pose a danger to humans. Bathers need have no fear in flowing waters either. In rivers and streams, the risk of a mass proliferation of blue-green algae is low.