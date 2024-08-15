The BMW came to rest on its side. Kapo Aargau

Only a tree stopped the journey of a BMW driver who left the road in Zofingen. She was not injured in the accident, but has lost her driving license.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Zofingen AG, a woman drove off the road.

She crashed into a tree and the car came to rest on its side.

The driver was not injured in the accident, but she still lost her driving license. Show more

Shortly before 11 p.m., a 19-year-old woman was driving her blue BMW on Bottensteinerstrasse from Reiden in the direction of Zofingen. On a bend in the forest, she was probably traveling too fast and left the road.

The car collided with a tree and ended up lying on its side. The driver was able to get out of the badly damaged BMW on her own and call for help.

Fortunately, the woman survived the accident unharmed. However, the BMW sustained extensive material damage.

The exact cause of the accident is currently being investigated by the cantonal police. The woman's driver's license has been temporarily revoked.