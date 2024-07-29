  1. Residential Customers
Accident in Emmen LU BMW crashes into two cars - six injured

Sven Ziegler

29.7.2024

The BMW was completely destroyed.
Polizei Luzern

A car crashed into two oncoming vehicles in Emmen LU on Monday morning. Six people were injured.

A traffic accident occurred in Emmen shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday morning. Six people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to the Lucerne cantonal police.

The accident occurred on Mooshüslistrasse. For reasons that remain unclear, a driver crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with two cars coming the other way. Six people were taken to hospital by the 144 ambulance service with minor injuries. The total property damage amounts to around CHF 40,000.

Mooshüslistrasse had to be temporarily closed and the driver responsible for the accident was a 21-year-old Swiss national. The public prosecutor's office ordered a blood and urine sample to check his fitness to drive. His driver's license was suspended. He is no longer allowed to drive a motor vehicle until a decision has been made by the Road Traffic Office.