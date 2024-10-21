The BMW came to a standstill in the herd of cattle. Kapo GR

On Sunday afternoon, a motorist collided with a herd of grazing cattle near the village of Answisa. The collision caused minor injuries to two people and killed one cow.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday afternoon, a motorist collided with a herd of grazing cattle near the village of Answisa.

The collision caused minor injuries to two people and killed one cow. Show more

Shortly before 4.15 p.m., a 29-year-old accompanied by the vehicle owner was driving uphill from Balzers along Luzisteigstrasse in the direction of Maienfeld. At the Answisa location, he intended to overtake a car.

While accelerating, he lost control of his vehicle and skidded several times on the roadway and finally over it into a pasture. There, the car collided with a total of three cattle. One was killed and two were injured.

Both injured animals were treated by an animal ambulance from the Chur large animal rescue service and one had to be taken to a veterinary clinic. The injuries to the driver and the 33-year-old passenger turned out to be minor following an assessment by an ambulance team from Chur Rescue and were treated as outpatients at the scene.

Together with the public prosecutor's office, the cantonal police of Graubünden are investigating the cause of the accident.