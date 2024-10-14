A body was found in Illgau SZ on Monday. (symbolic image) sda

A body was found in Illgau SZ on Monday. Police and Rega are on the scene.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A body was found in Illgau SZ on Monday.

Police and Rega are on the scene.

On Monday morning, a body was discovered in the municipality of Illgau in the canton of Schwyz. A private individual came across the body in a remote location and alerted the authorities. As the cantonal police confirmed to the Boten, Rega was called in to recover the body.

After recovery, the body was transported to the helipad at the Kaltbach Civil Protection Center in Schwyz and from there transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Zurich. The exact cause of death is still unclear and investigations are ongoing in all directions.

It is still unclear whether the death was caused by someone else. The initial focus is on establishing the identity of the deceased. Further investigations are being led by the Schwyz public prosecutor's office.