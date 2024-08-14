This is where the accident happened. Stapo Chur

A boy was hit and injured by a car in Chur. He had to go to hospital.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A boy was hit by a car and injured in Chur.

He had to go to hospital. Show more

On Tuesday evening at around 5 p.m., a 28-year-old driver was driving towards the city on Masanserstrasse. In the pedestrian lane, shortly after the Weinbergstrasse bus stop, a pedestrian was crossing the three-lane carriageway.

As a result, the driver stopped. When the driver started up again, he overlooked the eleven-year-old, who was also crossing the pedestrian crossing on his bicycle.

The collision caused the child to fall to the ground and injure himself. Accompanied by his parents, he went independently to the Graubünden cantonal hospital for a check-up.

The exact circumstances of the accident are being clarified by the Chur municipal police.