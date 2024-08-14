  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Accident in Chur Boy (11) hit by car on pedestrian crossing

Sven Ziegler

14.8.2024

This is where the accident happened.
This is where the accident happened.
Stapo Chur

A boy was hit and injured by a car in Chur. He had to go to hospital.

14.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A boy was hit by a car and injured in Chur.
  • He had to go to hospital.
Show more

On Tuesday evening at around 5 p.m., a 28-year-old driver was driving towards the city on Masanserstrasse. In the pedestrian lane, shortly after the Weinbergstrasse bus stop, a pedestrian was crossing the three-lane carriageway.

As a result, the driver stopped. When the driver started up again, he overlooked the eleven-year-old, who was also crossing the pedestrian crossing on his bicycle.

The collision caused the child to fall to the ground and injure himself. Accompanied by his parents, he went independently to the Graubünden cantonal hospital for a check-up.

The exact circumstances of the accident are being clarified by the Chur municipal police.