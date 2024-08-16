The Basel-Landschaft police have been called out. (Symbol photo) sda

A boy was run over by a car and seriously injured in Sissach BL on Thursday. He had escaped from his father.

Sven Ziegler

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, a traffic accident occurred between a car and a child in the parking garage of a store on Hauptstrasse in Sissach BL.

According to the information available to the Basel-Landschaft police so far, a 30-year-old female driver intended to drive out of the parking garage of the store. The father and his 3-year-old son wanted to go back to their car after taking care of the shopping cart.

The child ran past his father onto the road. There he overlooked the car coming out of the parking garage and was hit and run over by it. The boy sustained serious injuries as a result.

Police and public prosecutor's office investigate

The emergency services were notified immediately and the seriously injured child was first treated and then flown to hospital by a rescue helicopter.

The people involved were looked after by the care team on site.

The police, in cooperation with the public prosecutor's office, have begun an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.