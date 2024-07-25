On July 24, 2024, an accident occurred on a construction site in Vétroz. A young apprentice bricklayer was killed. (symbolic image) sda

An apprentice bricklayer was hit by a crane in Vétroz VS. He died.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A bricklayer's apprentice was struck by a crane in Vétroz VS.

He died in the course of the afternoon. Show more

An accident occurred on a construction site on the cantonal road in Vétroz at around 09:30 on Wednesday. The workers were engaged in formwork work on a concrete wall.

For reasons as yet unexplained, a part of the crane came loose during the operation, which subsequently carried a worker to the ground, according to the Valais cantonal police.

A large emergency response team consisting of the cantonal police, the KWRO144, the Sion fire department, the CSP La Lizerne, an ambulance from Sion, Air-Glaciers and an emergency doctor was set up immediately. The cantonal road was closed for the duration of the operation.

After initial treatment at the scene, the young man was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Sion with serious injuries. He died there in the course of the afternoon.

The victim was an 18-year-old Swiss national.

In order to determine the cause of the accident, the public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation in collaboration with the cantonal police.