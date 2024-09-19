Three teenagers broke into the ErMarina on Monday night. Facebook/ ErMarina Stedischiff

Three teenagers broke into an event ship on Monday night. The perpetrators stole wine, cigars and cash. The police are now investigating.

A break-in on the ErMarina event ship in the port of Ermatingen TG caused a stir on Monday. The operators of the ship discovered that unknown persons had broken into their ship the night before.

However, they did so without first checking whether they were being filmed by a surveillance camera. The footage shows how they tampered with the lock and finally gained access to the ship.

What exactly is missing is still unclear. The owner told Blick that "they took what they could carry." But the thieves did take a few things: "The cigar humidor is empty, some bottles of wine and the cash are missing," says the owner.

The thieves only discovered the camera after ten minutes: "Then one of them said 'rip it off' and then the picture was gone," the owner told Blick.

Owner shares pictures of thieves on Facebook

But the pictures remained. ErMarina shared the images of the perpetrators on Facebook. They wrote: "They are three young people with the purest Thurgau dialect - clearly recognizable." And that the police had also been informed.

Publishing pictures or videos without the permission of the person depicted is not actually permitted. There is a risk of civil action. "It was intended as a warning," explains the owner. According to the Thurgau cantonal police, the owner will probably not have to expect any legal consequences, as the perpetrators would have to file a complaint themselves.

It also warns against independent searches: "The investigation and search in connection with criminal acts is not the task of private individuals, but of the police."