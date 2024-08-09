The van crashed into a vehicle. Kapo Thurgau

In Ermatingen TG on Thursday, a camper van drives into a construction site and crashes into a construction vehicle. Four people are injured.

A camper van drives into a construction site in Ermatingen TG on Thursday.

At around 4.15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, a female driver was driving on the main road in Ermatingen TG in the direction of Kreuzlingen. According to the findings of the Thurgau cantonal police, the 66-year-old Swiss woman left the road on the right at a construction site for as yet unexplained reasons, drove onto the construction site and collided with a stationary construction vehicle.

A 46-year-old and 40-year-old worker, who were working in the immediate vicinity, were seriously and moderately injured respectively, while the driver sustained minor injuries. They had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service. A 33-year-old worker suffered minor injuries but did not need to be taken to hospital. Several tens of thousands of francs worth of damage was caused to the vehicles and the construction site.

The forensic service of the Thurgau cantonal police secured the evidence at the scene of the accident. The cause of the accident is being investigated. The public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation.