Accident in Rehetobel AR Car remains on its roof - 59-year-old injured

Dominik Müller

26.7.2024

The car overturned in a meadow verge.
Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserrhoden

There was an accident involving a passenger car in Rehetobel AR on Thursday. The 59-year-old driver was injured. The car was totaled.

26.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A car accident occurred in Rehetobel AR on Thursday.
  • A 59-year-old female driver drove over the side of the road. The car came to a standstill on its roof.
  • The woman sustained moderate injuries.
At 3.15 p.m. on Thursday, a 59-year-old female driver was traveling downhill on St. Gallerstrasse in Rehetobel AR in the direction of Speicherschwendi. At the Midegg location, the driver went over the right-hand edge of the road at the end of a long left-hand bend. This is what the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police wrote in a press release.

According to the statement, the vehicle overturned in the adjacent meadow verge and finally came to a halt lying on its roof. The driver sustained moderate injuries. She was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The vehicle was a total loss. Following the accident investigation, it was removed by the emergency garage.