At 3.15 p.m. on Thursday, a 59-year-old female driver was traveling downhill on St. Gallerstrasse in Rehetobel AR in the direction of Speicherschwendi. At the Midegg location, the driver went over the right-hand edge of the road at the end of a long left-hand bend. This is what the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police wrote in a press release.
According to the statement, the vehicle overturned in the adjacent meadow verge and finally came to a halt lying on its roof. The driver sustained moderate injuries. She was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The vehicle was a total loss. Following the accident investigation, it was removed by the emergency garage.