Accident in Rorschacherberg SG Car collides with Postbus and spins - driver injured

Sven Ziegler

7.9.2024

The two cars collided at this junction.
Kapo SG

A woman was injured in an accident between a Postbus and a car in Rorschacherberg SG on Friday. She is taken to hospital.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A woman is injured in an accident between a Postbus and a car in Rorschacherberg SG on Friday.
  • She is taken to hospital.
  • A lot of damage is caused to the vehicles.
Show more

On Friday shortly after 7 p.m., a car and a Postbus collided on Seebleichestrasse in Rorschacherberg SG at the Bachwiesstrasse junction. This was reported by the St. Gallen cantonal police.

A 39-year-old woman was driving her car on Seebleichestrasse coming from Staad in the direction of Rorschach. At the same time, a 53-year-old man was driving a Postbus from Rorschach in the direction of Staad.

The female driver then turned left into Bachwiesstrasse, where she said she was dazzled by the sun and overlooked the Postbus. As a result, the two vehicles collided.

This caused the car to spin and come to a standstill with its front end facing Staad, injuring the 39-year-old driver. She was taken to hospital by the ambulance service. The vehicles sustained property damage of around CHF 16,000.