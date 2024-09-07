On Friday shortly after 7 p.m., a car and a Postbus collided on Seebleichestrasse in Rorschacherberg SG at the Bachwiesstrasse junction. This was reported by the St. Gallen cantonal police.
A 39-year-old woman was driving her car on Seebleichestrasse coming from Staad in the direction of Rorschach. At the same time, a 53-year-old man was driving a Postbus from Rorschach in the direction of Staad.
The female driver then turned left into Bachwiesstrasse, where she said she was dazzled by the sun and overlooked the Postbus. As a result, the two vehicles collided.
This caused the car to spin and come to a standstill with its front end facing Staad, injuring the 39-year-old driver. She was taken to hospital by the ambulance service. The vehicles sustained property damage of around CHF 16,000.