Kantonspolizei Zug

A fatal traffic accident occurred on the Artherstrasse by Lake Zug on Monday morning: A 58-year-old driver collides head-on with a truck and dies of his injuries at the scene.

Samuel Walder

There was a collision between a truck and a car on Artherstrasse by Lake Zug. The driver of the car suffered fatal injuries. The Artherstrasse had to be closed for several hours.

The accident occurred on Monday morning shortly before 8 am. A 58-year-old driver was traveling from Zug in the direction of Walchwil ZG. According to the initial lane analysis, he crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

The driver was trapped in his vehicle as a result of the collision and had to be rescued by the volunteer fire department of the town of Zug. Despite rapid medical assistance, the 58-year-old man died at the scene of the accident. The 21-year-old truck driver remained physically unharmed.

Truck trapped between railing and wall

The car was severely damaged by the impact and the truck came to a standstill across the road. As it was wedged between the wall and the lakeside barrier, it had to be recovered by a towing company and then transported away.

Artherstrasse had to be closed for several hours for the recovery of the deceased person and the vehicles, the securing of evidence and the clean-up work. The Zug, Walchwil and Arth fire departments operated a traffic service.

The Zug police, under the direction of the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of Zug, began investigations to clarify the cause of the accident. The Zug Care Team was called out to look after the relatives and the people involved in the accident.

Numerous members of the volunteer fire department of the city of Zug, the Walchwil fire department and the Arth SZ fire department as well as employees of the Zug rescue service, a private towing company, the road maintenance service, the care team, the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of Zug and the Zug police were deployed.